Again, bandits abduct 6 Kajuru residents

File image of bandits.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA—Barely hours after the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), held prayers for the safe return of 177 worshippers abducted in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, suspected bandits struck again, kidnapping six residents of Unguwar Barkono, Mararaban Kajuru, Kufana Ward.

The attack reportedly occurred late Saturday night, with the gunmen breaking into several homes and forcibly taking the victims to an unknown location.

Resident Steven Kefas said the raid happened around 1:00 a.m., stressing that it occurred in the heart of Kajuru, not in a remote settlement.

Rev. Enoch Kaura, CAN Chairman in Kajuru, confirmed the abduction occurred around 11:00 p.m., noting that bandits fled with six residents after neighbours raised the alarm.

The latest incident followed a special prayer at Tawaliu Baptist Church on Sunday for the return of the 177 worshippers abducted in Kurmin Wali. Rev. Joseph John Hayab, CAN Chairman for the 19 Northern States and FCT, urged churches to strengthen internal security, warning that unrestricted access exposes congregations to grave danger.

Rev. Kaura condemned the abductions, criticised initial government denial of incidents, and called on authorities to intensify security operations in Kajuru to prevent further attacks and secure the release of all abducted worshippers.

The prayer session was attended by Kaduna State CAN Chairman Rev. Caleb Bawa Ma’aji and clergy from various denominations.