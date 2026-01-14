After Vanguard report, Gov. Eno approves maintenance of failing Uyo roads

Gov Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State.

By Egufe Yafugborhi

Uyo – Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has approved maintenance work on 83 roads in Uyo, including the full rehabilitation of Aka Itiam Road.

The decision follows a special report by Vanguard’s Niger Delta Voice (NDV) highlighting residents’ frustrations over the governor’s unfulfilled promise last year to address deteriorating roads in the capital.

During ongoing ministerial briefings at the Government House, Uyo, Governor Eno directed the State Ministry of Works to immediately repair failed road sections across the city.

In a statement on Wednesday, his Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh, said: “Amitec Construction and Development Limited has been mobilised and directed to ensure all failed portions are fixed before the end of the dry season.”

Roads earmarked for maintenance include Oron Road, by Udo Umana, Udo Eduok, Okon Essien, Plaza Bypass, Ikot Ekpene and Abak Roads, Clement Isong, parts of Nsikak Eduok Avenue, Port Harcourt Street, Itam Junction roundabout, parts of Obio Imo Street, D’Angelo Hotel and EFCC roads in Ewet Housing Estate, Johnson Street off Aka Road, and Ekpenyong Street, among others.

Vanguard’s NDV report, titled “Project Delivery: Stakeholders Tackle Gov Eno On Unrealistic Timelines,” had captured residents’ discontent over repeated delays and unmet promises regarding road rehabilitation in Uyo, particularly a pledge to commence repairs by December 1, 2025, and complete them before the Yuletide.

Following the governor’s new approval, residents are calling for accountability, urging that this time the repairs start promptly and are completed as committed.