AFRIMA 2026: Burna Boy, Davido, DJ Maphorisa battle for supremacy

…Lagos agog for tomorrow’s award show

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Lagos is buzzing with excitement as Africa’s biggest music awards show, AFRIMA, rounds off tomorrow amid high expectations. The 9th edition will feature performances by over 25 A-list artistes and DJs, and the main awards ceremony is billed for tomorrow, at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island. Activities marking Africa’s global music celebration commenced last Wednesday with a Welcome Soiree for nominees and guests, hosted by the British High Commission in Nigeria.

Other highlights of the five-day event include the Africa Music Business Summit held on Thursday, January 8; the AFRIMA Music Village, featuring performances by over 25 A-list artistes and DJs from across the continent on Friday, January 9 at Ikeja City Mall; and the Main Awards Ceremony on Sunday, January 11 at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos. The awards will be broadcast live to audiences in more than 84 countries worldwide.

Over 1,216 artistes, delegates, and members of the production team are expected to attend the awards show. The figure was announced at the Welcome Soirée for nominees and guests held at the Residence of the British Deputy High Commissioner, which officially marked the start of AFRIMA Week.

Speaking at the event, AFRIMA President and Executive Producer, Mike Dada, said the turnout shows the growing strength of African music and how AFRIMA, in partnership with the African Union Commission, is using the platform to enhance creative economies of African countries.

He said, “This year’s AFRIMA has once again demonstrated the immense power and global pull of African music. As we speak, a total of 1,216 artistes, delegates, and members of our production team have arrived in Lagos. This number includes 732 artistes and managers, 301 delegates from across Africa and the diaspora, and 183 technical production professionals working tirelessly behind the scenes. You can imagine how that number can impact our economy, how much benefit Lagos’ tourism capacity demonstrates. It is huge for us and we are happy to work with the Lagos State Government and other partners to bring this benefit to our economy and our city.”

Speaking further, Dada said AFRIMA understands the power and value of music as a force for good, that drives integration and inclusion, promotes peace across Africa and the world, and fuels economic growth within the creative industry.

“First, music is a powerful tool for integration and inclusion. Second, it is a catalyst for peace, both across our continent and globally. And of course, music is a driver of economic growth within the creative industry. For us, AFRIMA is about connecting people. We do not see colour. What we see is talent, whether you are white, black, blue, or green. What matters to us is the humanity that exists in all of us. That shared humanity is what has informed our partnerships and our purpose,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, the British Deputy High Commissioner, Jonny Baxter, commended the strong ties between the UK, Nigeria and Africa through music. He said African artists are achieving major global success, noting that Afrobeats is “now dominating the charts in the UK and across the globe. It is extremely important for us that we continue to build our connection to music and other creative industries. The UK is committed to partnerships that bring mutual economic development.”

Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, said, “Lagos is Africa’s cultural capital, a city where creativity lives loudly, where ideas scale rapidly, and where talent finds opportunity. Through the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, we remain unwavering in our commitment to building an enabling ecosystem where creatives can thrive, collaborate, and compete successfully on the world stage.”

Battle for AFRIMA supremacy

Meanwhile,the battle for AFRIMA supremacy is heating up among Burna Boy, Davido, and South Africa’s DJ Maphorisa, who are neck-and-neck with five nominations each.

Burna Boy’s ‘No Sign of Weakness’ and Davido’s ‘5ive’ are both up for Album of the Year, while their hits are contending for Song of the Year and Best Collaboration. Other top contenders include, DJ Maphorisa, who’s battling for Best African DJ and Album of the Year. Morocco’s rap star El Grande Toto is also a strong contender with his album ‘Salgoat’ going for the Album of the Year.

Nigeria’s fast-rising street-pop sensation Shallipopi will be the star to watch tomorrow with four nominations, including Artiste of the Year and Song of the Year for his collaboration, Laho.