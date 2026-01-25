Afenifere links banditry, kidnapping to sabotage, elite complicity, land grabbing agenda

By Adeola Badru

The pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has attributed the persistent spread of banditry, kidnapping, and terrorism in Nigeria to sabotage, complicity by powerful interests, corruption, and territorial expansion, warning that these factors undermine national security and development.

In a statement on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, Afenifere said sustained efforts to curb insecurity have often failed because some individuals with influence undermine government initiatives, particularly in critical sectors such as electricity, water, energy, education, agriculture, and security.

Ajayi noted that violent acts, once mostly concentrated in the North-East and North-West, are now spreading to other regions, including parts of Kogi, Kwara, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Oyo, and Ogun states, affecting communities previously considered relatively safe.

“This is why Afenifere continues to call attention to these challenges with a view to finding workable and enduring solutions,” he said.

Highlighting areas where sabotage has hindered national development, Ajayi cited past attempts to improve electricity supply, maintain refineries, and repair roads, as well as the ongoing expenditure on security and defense, questioning the effectiveness of these investments amid continuing challenges.

On insecurity, he raised concerns over policies that reward perpetrators or promote negotiations with bandits, particularly in some northern states, arguing that such actions encourage criminality and undermine efforts to curb violence.

Ajayi also warned that some attacks are motivated by land-grabbing and resource control, often orchestrated by herders or foreign interests seeking to exploit natural resources without following due process. He said perpetrators operate both at the community level and in positions of influence nationally and internationally.

To address the menace, Afenifere proposed several measures, including:

Community re-orientation to value life;

De-radicalisation and mentoring of vulnerable youths;

Restructuring of the security architecture and monitoring of ungoverned spaces;

Improved training, motivation, and equipment for security personnel;

Immediate establishment of state and community policing structures staffed by local residents, pending constitutional amendments.

Ajayi also referenced recent statements by National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, who affirmed President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to expanded security deployments, improved intelligence coordination, and robust investigations into attacks on religious and vulnerable communities.

He concluded that for these efforts to succeed, there is an urgent need to strengthen intelligence gathering, remove saboteurs within security agencies, empower communities, and prioritize human dignity and safety across Nigeria.