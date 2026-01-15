Afenifere leader Fasoranti mourns Lucia Onabanjo

By Adeola Badru

National Leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Reuben Fasoranti, has expressed sorrow over the death of Lucia Onabanjo, describing her as a model wife, mother and community figure.

Fasoranti, according to a statement by Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, on Thursday, said the late matriarch played a crucial role in the personal and public successes of her husband, former Ogun State governor, Olabisi Onabanjo.

Fasoranti said: “All through the professional and political career of her late husband, Chief Victor Olabisi Onabanjo, Mama stood firmly.

“She kept the home front in such a manner that enabled her husband to fly high both in his journalistic career as well as in his public service as a politician.

“It was therefore not a surprise that Chief Onabanjo got to the pinnacle both in his professional calling as well as in politics.”

Onabanjo, who was the first civilian governor of Ogun State from October 1979 to December 1983, was also a renowned journalist.

He was famous for his weekly column, Aiyekooto, which examined societal issues and governance, and he was an ardent supporter of Obafemi Awolowo.

Fasoranti recalled that it was through their shared admiration of Awolowo that he first came into contact with Onabanjo and, by extension, Mrs Onabanjo.

Reports indicate that Mrs Onabanjo passed away on Monday, 11 January 2026, aged 100.

“She stood firmly with her husband without interfering negatively in his political engagements. She was a model as a wife and as a mother,” Fasoranti said.

He further commended her resilience during difficult times, adding, “When Chief Onabanjo faced political persecution, particularly under the military after the 1983 coup, Mama did all that was humanly possible to ensure that the family did not suffer much.”

Fasoranti, on behalf of Afenifere and the Yoruba people, extended condolences to the immediate and extended Onabanjo family, praying “for the peaceful repose of the soul of the late matriarch, Chief (Mrs) Lucia Onabowale Onabanjo.”