Afenifere hails Tinubu over establishment of FUTA teaching hospital in Akure

— Says it’ll strengthen healthcare delivery, medical education in S/ West

By Dayo Johnson Akure

The Pan Yoruba Socio-Political Group, Afenifere has described the establishment of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) Teaching Hospital in Ondo State by President Bola Tinubu as a landmark achievement in strengthening healthcare delivery and medical education in the South-West.

It’s national leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, said this while receiving the management of the FUTA Teaching Hospital, led by its Chief Medical Director (CMD), Prof. Olusegun Ojo, at his Akure country home.

Fasoranti said the hospital’s operations would not only improve access to quality healthcare for Ondo state residents and neighbouring states but also enhance medical training and stimulate the local economy.

According to him “We cannot quantify our joy because this hospital (FUTA) Teaching Hospital is going to be a thing of joy forever, multiplying effect and the benefit for the community and the Southwest region as a whole.

“I want to thank the President for making this teaching hospital a reality. Thank you very much, Mr. President (Tinubu) for making our dreams a reality.

The Afenifere leader added that the hospital’s establishment is a booster for the president, noting that Tinubu is going to succeed in the 2027 election.

“Now, the establishment and kick-off of the teaching hospital is a blooster to the president of this country.

” That is Tinubu, because he came here personally to see us (Afenifere), and we congratulated him in advance before the election and he won.

“And he came here again to congratulate us after winning the election. So, Tinubu has a very bright chance. Even for the coming election in 2027, by the grace of God, he is going to succeed.

Earlier, the CMD, Prof. Ojo lauded the dedication and foresight of Afenifere leaders, particularly Fasoranti, in making the hospital a reality.

Prof Ojo said that the hospital’s creation “did not happen by chance” but was driven by a genuine commitment to improving healthcare for generations to come.

He acknowledged Fasoranti’s role in recommending his appointment as the Pioneer CMD, describing it as laying a “solid administrative, ethical, and professional foundation” for the hospital.

According to him “Your insistence that this dream must be fulfilled while you are still alive was not born out of personal gain, but out of a genuine desire to secure a better healthcare future for generations yet unborn.

“Baba, that singular intervention altered the healthcare landscape of Akure forever.

“As if this monumental contribution was not enough, you went further to personally recommend, through a formal letter, the appointment of Professor Olusegun Ojo as the Pioneer Chief Medical Director of this hospital.

“That decision laid a solid administrative, ethical, and professional foundation upon which we are proud to continue to build today.

“Baba, in every sense of the word, you are the pillar upon which this institution stands. Your influence opened doors; your credibility gave confidence; and your selfless leadership gave life to a vision that once seemed distant,” he said.

Prof Ojo, however, pledged that the hospital team would build on the foundation laid by ensuring the institution achieves its envisioned goals.