AFCON: Davido, Peller lost $50,000, $3,000 bets on Nigeria to win Morocco

Afrobeats star Davido has lost a $50,000 wager after Nigeria’s Super Eagles were defeated by Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations semifinal on Wednesday.

The highly anticipated clash ended goalless after regulation and extra time before the Atlas Lions prevailed 4-2 in the ensuing penalty shootout.

Hours before kickoff, Davido had shared his bet slip on social media, revealing that he staked $50,000 on Nigeria to defeat the host nation.

The bet ultimately failed as the Super Eagles were unable to find a breakthrough during open play and fell short from the spot.

The loss also extended to popular Nigerian TikToker Peller, who revealed that he lost $3,000 after betting on Nigeria to beat Morocco within 90 minutes.

“Thank you Super Eagles for playing very well,” he said sarcastically. “I have lost my $3,000 bet. You guys were playing well the previous games before I decided to place a bet and watch your match.

“Maybe, if I stop watching your games, you will start playing well again,” he lamented during a livestream on Wednesday night.

Vanguard News