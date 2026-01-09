AFCON ’25: Nigeria vs Algeria – preview, date, time and where to watch

By Enitan Abdultawab

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will lock horns with North African giants Algeria in the quarter-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, as both sides battle for a place in the last four of the ongoing African Cup of Nations – continent’s biggest football showpiece.

Nigeria head into this clash buoyed by a brilliant knockout run that has reignited belief within the camp, fans and nation at large, following their heartbreak at the last edition where they fell short in the final against hosts Ivory Coast. With three emphatic wins out of three and another big last 16 win versus Mozambique, Eric Chelle-led side has shown a blend of tactical discipline and attacking grit.

If anything, the Super Eagles’ journey to the quarter-final has also served as a response to the disappointments suffered earlier in the year, particularly their failure to secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup both in the group stages and the playoffs. Thus, there was an extra pressure on this AFCON campaign with many labelling it as an avenue for a reignition of trust.

Standing in their way, however, is an Algerian side with a rich AFCON pedigree and a reputation for frustrating opponents with their compact shape and swift transitions. The Desert Foxes, champions in 2019, have started the tournament well and will be eager to reassert themselves among Africa’s elite after a mixed run in recent competitions. They left it late to snatch a 1-0 win versus DR Congo in the last 16, and the clash shows how strong of a squad the Algerians are in continental tournaments.

Though Nigeria may appear to have the edge in terms of individual quality, history suggests that encounters between both sides are rarely straightforward. Both sides possess physical approach and technical discipline have often posed problems for the Super Eagles, making this semi-final a test of composure as much as quality. In addition, both sides would be hoping to relish the repeat of the tie far back in 2019 when a Riyadh Mahrez’s free kick goal pushed the Desert Foxes into the final where they eventually went on to lift the trophy.

With attacking threats such as Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Alex Iwobi expected to lead Nigeria’s charge, the Super Eagles will fancy their chances of breaking down the Algerian defence. On the other hand, Algeria have the likes of Bennacer, Mahrez, Amoura and others, all of whom can create danger to the Super Eagles’ defense.

As both teams edge closer to continental glory, fine margins are expected to decide a fiercely contested encounter, with a place in the AFCON 2025 final at stake.

Fixture: Nigeria vs Algeria

Competition: AFCON 2025 (Semi-final)

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2026.

Time: 5 : 00pm

Venue: Stade de Marrakech, Ouahat Sidi Ibrahim

Where to Watch: CAF TV

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