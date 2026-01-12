AFCON 2025: Super Eagles arrive in Rabat ahead of semi-final showdown

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have arrived in Rabat ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 semi-final clash scheduled for Wednesday.

The team arrived in the Moroccan capital by road from Fez, as confirmed in a video shared on X on Monday by popular Nigerian sports photographer Sulaimon Adebayo, widely known as Pooja. The footage showed the players and officials aboard an official AFCON team bus as it made its way through the city.

“Super Eagles arrive Rabat by road from Fez ahead of their clash with Morocco on Wednesday,” Pooja wrote alongside the video.

Nigeria will face host nation Morocco in the semi-final of the tournament on Wednesday at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, with a place in the final at stake.

The Super Eagles’ arrival signals the start of final preparations for the crucial encounter against the Atlas Lions, who will enjoy home support in the high-profile last-four fixture.

Nigeria have impressed so far in the competition and will be aiming to overcome the hosts to book a place in the final, as the team continues its quest for continental glory.

Preparations are expected to intensify in Rabat in the build-up to Wednesday’s match, as the Super Eagles fine-tune tactics and conditioning ahead of what promises to be a fiercely contested semi-final showdown.

Vanguard News