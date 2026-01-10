AFCON 2025: Semi-final fixtures — date, time and venue

The line-up for the semi-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco has been confirmed, with two high-stakes encounters set for Wednesday as the race for continental glory intensifies.

Host nation Morocco and Senegal sealed their places in the last four on Friday, while Nigeria and Egypt completed the semi-final line-up on Saturday. Egypt booked their spot by edging out defending champions Ivory Coast in the final quarter-final fixture.

In the first semi-final, Senegal will battle Egypt on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at the Grand Stade de Tanger in Tangier, in a clash that pits the Teranga Lions against the tournament’s most decorated side.

The second semi-final will see the Super Eagles of Nigeria face host nation Morocco the same day, at 9:00 p.m. at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Both semi-final winners will advance to the final, while the losing teams will contest the third-place playoff.