AFCON 2025: Ghanaian Referee Daniel Laryea gets Nigeria–Morocco semi-final assignment

Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Laryea has been appointed to officiate the highly anticipated Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 semi-final clash between Nigeria and host nation Morocco.

The decisive encounter is scheduled for Wednesday night at the Prince Moulay Abdallah Stadium in Rabat, where continental giants will battle for a place in the final.

Laryea’s appointment is a strong vote of confidence in his experience and consistency at the highest level of African football. The 39-year-old official has been one of the standout referees at the ongoing tournament, earning praise for his composure and decision-making in high-pressure situations.

He recently served as Video Assistant Referee (VAR) during Morocco’s tense quarter-final victory over Cameroon, a match that demanded sharp judgment and calm intervention. Earlier in the competition, Laryea also took charge as centre referee in the group-stage encounter between Algeria and Burkina Faso, where he effectively controlled the pace and discipline of the game.

Widely regarded as one of Africa’s elite referees, Laryea boasts an impressive résumé that includes multiple AFCON appearances as well as regular officiating roles in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup. His ability to manage emotionally charged fixtures has earned him respect across the continent.

Wednesday’s semi-final is expected to be fiercely contested. Morocco will look to capitalize on home advantage and the energy of their supporters as they chase a historic AFCON title, while Nigeria, three-time champions, will aim to assert their pedigree and reach yet another final.

With so much at stake, the spotlight will inevitably fall on officiating decisions that could influence the outcome. Laryea’s experience and calm authority are expected to be crucial in ensuring fair play as Africa’s footballing eyes turn to Rabat for one of the tournament’s defining matches.