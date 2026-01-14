AFCON 2025: Chelle deserves praise, Osimhen says ahead Morocco clash

Nigeria’s forward #09 Victor Osimhen during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) quarter-final football match between Algeria and Nigeria at the Grand stadium in Marrakesh on January 10, 2026. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has heaped praise on the team’s Franco-Malian coach Eric Chelle, saying he has helped unlock the full potential of the squad.

The Super Eagles have been one of the standout teams at AFCON 2025, winning all five of their matches so far under Chelle. The team has scored 14 goals, kept two clean sheets and impressed fans with an exciting, attacking style of play.

Chelle, who has been in charge for just over a year, is yet to lose a match in regular or extra time. That unbeaten run will face its biggest test when Nigeria take on host nation Morocco in tonight’s semi-final.

Speaking recently with CBS Sports Golazo, Osimhen said, “About 70% to 80% of players in our squad have played football at the highest level, so, for me, the whole squad is calm.

“We’re just doing our job, doing what the coach wants us to do and playing how he [the coach] wants us to.

“I think he [Chelle] deserves a lot of praise, as well as the rest of the squad, because we’ve been playing amazingly well.

“When we look at the videos, for each action, the coach shows us, we applaud ourselves because we know we have the squad, we have the talent to play, but now we’ve got someone to put this talent in its place, who knows when to unleash the beast in his squad.

“I’m really pleased with the squad, I’m happy with the mentality. It’s not just about the leaders; it’s about everyone taking responsibility, and they’ve done that so far.”

Looking ahead to the semi-final, the Galatasaray striker expects a tough battle against Morocco but believes Nigeria are ready.

“They [Morocco] have a very good squad, talented players, but I think we are one of the most feared teams within this tournament.

“There is no pressure; we take it as it comes. We just display something for the world to see; we’re up for this trophy.

“It won’t be easy because the Moroccans are coming with their fans in thousands, but again, many of us have played in stadiums packed with 90,000 people.

“For me, there’s no pressure. I don’t think about it, but when the game comes, we go for the win. It won’t be easy, but we’ve got a chance.”

The semi-final will be played at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, with kick-off scheduled for 9:00 PM WAT, as Nigeria aim to continue their impressive AFCON 2025 campaign.