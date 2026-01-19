AFCON 2025: APC chairman leads strategic talks in Morocco to reposition Nigerian Football for jobs, unity

Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, has led high-level strategic engagements in Morocco aimed at developing a new blueprint to reposition Nigerian football as a driver of job creation, national unity and sustainable development.

Professor Yilwatda was part of the Federal Government of Nigeria’s official delegation to Morocco during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where he joined Nigerians at home and abroad in supporting the Super Eagles. Nigeria finished strongly at the tournament, clinching third place and rekindling national pride.

Beyond match-day support, the APC chairman used the opportunity to engage key stakeholders in strategic discussions focused on redefining the role of football in Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

On the sidelines of the tournament in Rabat, a landmark strategy session was convened to explore how Nigeria could deliberately harness football to promote unity, create employment opportunities for young people and build sustainable sports infrastructure nationwide.

The session was facilitated by the Director General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Mr Silas Ali Agara, and brought together political leaders, football administrators and policy experts. The discussions centred on adapting lessons from Morocco’s widely praised sports development model into a practical Nigerian framework capable of delivering measurable outcomes.

Participants acknowledged that Morocco’s football success is rooted in long-term planning, coherent policies and sustained investment. Drawing from this experience, they agreed that Nigeria’s approach must go beyond match results to embrace the broader sports economy.

This, they noted, includes job creation through stadium construction and maintenance, facility management, coaching development, sports administration, technology and other allied sectors with the capacity to absorb thousands of young Nigerians.

Under the proposed framework, Professor Yilwatda is expected to provide political leadership and policy direction, while Mr Agara will lead execution to ensure the strategy translates into concrete employment and skills development opportunities.

FIFA Council Member and CAF leader, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, is to contribute global insights and facilitate access to international technical support, while policy and technology expert, Esebamen Clement, will lead the design of a data-driven and implementable framework for the initiative.

A major outcome of the Rabat engagement was the emphasis on collaboration with state governments, particularly through the Progressive Governors Forum. Governors are expected to play a central role in sports infrastructure development and grassroots talent cultivation within their states to ensure nationwide impact and sustainability.

Professor Yilwatda reaffirmed that football, when properly structured and supported, can serve as a powerful tool for youth empowerment, national unity and economic growth. He stressed that the APC remains committed to innovative governance and the adoption of global best practices that place young Nigerians at the centre of development planning.

The Rabat talks, observers say, marked a shift from rhetoric to actionable planning, signalling a new approach to sports development that positions football not merely as a game, but as a strategic platform for jobs, unity and national renewal.