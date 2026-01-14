AFCON: 20 players face suspension risk ahead of semi-finals

By Enitan Abdultawab

As AFCON 2025 reaches its semi-final stage on Wednesday, January 14, two thrilling clashes are set to take centre stage: Egypt vs Senegal and Nigeria vs Morocco.

Ahead of these high-stakes encounters, 20 players are at risk of missing the final should they pick up a yellow card in Wednesday’s matches.

Senegal leads the disciplinary chart with seven players in danger, including key stars Kalidou Koulibaly, Pape Gueye, Ismail Jakobs, Habib Diarra, Habib Diallo, Nicolas Jackson, and Ibrahim Mbaye.

Egypt will also be monitoring six players carefully, with goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy, defender Rami Rabia, and midfielder Marwan Attia among those at risk.

In the other semi-final, seven players are walking a fine line.

Four of them represent the Super Eagles of Nigeria — Stanley Nwabali, Calvin Bassey, Moses Simon, and Frank Onyeka — while Morocco have three players under caution: Bilal El Khannouss, Soufiane Rahimi, and Ismael Saibari.

With the final only a step away, any yellow card picked up on Wednesday could rule out these players for the title clash, adding an extra layer of tension to already dramatic matches.

Vanguard News