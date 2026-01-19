Adeyanju to FG: Appeasing bandits amounts to financing terrorism indirectly

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA–Human rights lawyer and activist, Mr. Deji Adeyanju, has slammed the federal government over what he termed continued appeasement of bandits, saying it amounts to indirect financing of terrorism.

Adeyanju, in a statement he issued on Monday, argued that forgiving terrorists not only sets a dangerous precedent but also undermines the tenets of justice.

According to him: “The continued negotiation, payment, forgiveness, and appeasement of bandits and terrorists by the government amounts to indirect financing of terrorism.

“Terrorists do not repent, and banditry is not a misunderstanding that can be settled across negotiation tables.

“These are criminals who should be arrested, prosecuted, and jailed, not hosted in Government Houses or rewarded with concessions.

“The idea of forgiving terrorists is alien to any serious state; it sets a dangerous precedent and sends the message that taking up arms, killing citizens, and destabilizing the country pays.

“It encourages more criminality, as others will be emboldened to bear arms knowing the government will eventually negotiate, compensate, and beg them.

“These terrorists have committed far worse crimes than Nnamdi Kanu for example, who, whatever the allegations of incitement, did not physically kill anyone.

“Yet thousands of Nigerians have been slaughtered by terrorists who are now being embraced by our government.

“This approach undermines the idea of justice and it threatens the foundation of national security in the long run,” the statement further read.