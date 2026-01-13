Adeyanju condemns opposition over criticism of EFCC in Malami case

Human rights activist and lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, has criticised opposition parties over what he described as their attacks on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following the commission’s actions concerning former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN.

Adeyanju expressed disappointment with the opposition, saying they ought to uphold justice and support efforts aimed at building a corruption-free Nigeria, rather than questioning or undermining anti-corruption agencies.

He made his views known in a statement to journalists on Monday, stressing that the opposition should support the fight against corruption irrespective of political affiliation.

According to him, the opposition should be at the forefront of demanding accountability from public office holders, regardless of whether such individuals belong to the ruling party or the opposition.

“I am disturbed by what I see as hypocrisy in the reaction of some opposition figures to the arrest of former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN,” Adeyanju said.

“You cannot claim to desire a better Nigeria while appearing to defend individuals facing serious allegations of corruption. What is required is a consistent commitment to accountability and the rule of law.”

Adeyanju noted that allegations have been made against Malami and maintained that such claims should be thoroughly investigated by the appropriate authorities.

“What the opposition should be demanding is a transparent and comprehensive investigation, not public attacks on the EFCC or attempts to discredit its actions,” he said.

The activist urged political actors to avoid what he described as attempts to vilify the EFCC, adding that the commission should instead be encouraged to carry out its mandate professionally and without interference.

He further cited the EFCC’s handling of other high-profile cases as part of its responsibility to investigate individuals accused of corruption, stressing that no one should be shielded from lawful scrutiny.

“If Nigeria is truly serious about fighting corruption, we must stop defending individuals on the basis of politics and insist that all allegations are properly investigated and, where necessary, prosecuted in line with the law,” he said.

Adeyanju concluded by calling for equal application of the law, insisting that accountability and the rule of law must prevail for the country to make meaningful progress.