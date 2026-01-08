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January 8, 2026

Adeyanju commends Tinubu on appointment Of Oyedepo as Director Of Public Prosecutions

Adeyanju commends Tinubu on appointment Of Oyedepo as Director Of Public Prosecutions

Human rights activist and lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, has commended President Bola Tinubu over the appointment of Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, as the new Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

In a statement on Thursday, Adeyanju described the appointment as a positive step toward strengthening the rule of law and reforming Nigeria’s justice sector.

He said Oyedepo’s “demonstrated independence of mind” makes him well-suited for a position that plays a central role in the administration of justice.

By entrusting such a sensitive office to a seasoned professional, the President has shown that reform of the justice sector can be driven by capacity and respect for due process,” Adeyanju said.

According to him, the decision signals a commitment to professionalism and could help rebuild public confidence in the prosecution system.

“It is a step in the right direction and one that, if sustained, can help restore faith in public prosecutions as a tool for justice,” he added.

Adeyanju concluded that the appointment “deserves to be applauded,” urging that merit-based decisions continue to guide key appointments in the justice sector.

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