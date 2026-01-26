ADC vows to stop Okpebholo’s promised 2.5m votes for Tinubu

By Ozioruva Aliu

Ahead of the 2027 elections, the African Democratic Party (ADC) on Monday promised to deliver 2.5 million votes in the Edo South Senatorial District, a promise President Bola Tinubu made to the governor of Edo State, Sen. Monday Okpebholo.

This is as the former Chief Whip of the Senate, Sir. Rowland Owie said the ADC would win the next elections, including the state election, and would replicate the defunct Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) cardinal policies that made the masses its priority in the state.

Edo South Senatorial District controls over 50 percent of the total votes in the state.

Speaking at the Edo South Senatorial Meeting of the party where Owie was endorsed as the leader of the party in the area, the Senatorial Chairman of the party, Iyare Bernard said “The essence of this meeting for the people of Edo South to be united, we want to build the ADC in Edo State so that we can be able to defeat the ruling party, here we have a governor that promised the president that he will deliver 2.5 million votes but we are going to make it difficult for the governor and the APC to be able to get even 50,000 votes for the president in Edo South.

“We are happy with the emergence of Owie as the leader of the party here. He has been there for us over the years. He was in the House of Representatives as far back as 1979, so I don’t think anybody else is better qualified to lead Edo South.”

Speaking shortly after the meeting, Owie said the ADC was ready to provide leadership for Nigeria.

According to him, “I have been made to lead the ADC in Edo South today, and I believe by the grace of God and the will of the people, there won’t be a problem knowing that our National Leader, His Excellency John Odigie-Oyegun, is there at the front to guide us.

“ADC is ready and will ensure that Nigeria is rescued. What Nigeria needs today is rescue, and ADC is the party that will deliver it.

“The UPN in Bendel State in 1979, which is now Edo and Delta state, gave free education, free health services, full employment, and integrated rural development. All the schools in Bendel State were properly staffed, and the government was paying rural allowance. In the first year of that government, 1000 Bendelites were sent to America and Britain on scholarships. If it can be done at that time, why can’t it be done now and by the grace of God, ADC will win and do what UPN did in Nigeria.”

The meeting had representatives from the seven local government areas that make up Edo South Senatorial District and attracted prominent members of the party, including Nosa Ehima, Douglas Iyike Ekundayo Ogbonmwan, among others.

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