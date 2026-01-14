ADC: Tinubu’s $9m lobbying won’t cover up failures at home

President Bola Tinubu

By Luminous Jannamike

Abuja – The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has criticised the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration over reports that the federal government approved a $9 million contract for lobbying services in the United States.

The party accused the government of attempting to “launder its image abroad” while insecurity and economic hardship continue to worsen domestically.

In a statement, ADC National Publicity Secretary Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi described the expenditure as a reflection of misplaced priorities at a time when thousands of Nigerians have been killed and millions struggle to afford basic necessities.

“The African Democratic Congress condemns the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration for deploying scarce public resources to launder its battered image abroad instead of addressing the deepening security and economic crises at home,” Abdullahi said.

He noted that while representing Nigeria’s interests internationally is important, spending $9 million on a short-term public relations exercise amid widespread hunger, fuel scarcity, and inadequate healthcare is a “clear case of moral blindness.”

The ADC also argued that the contract highlights a failure in diplomacy, pointing out that key ambassadorial positions remain vacant, forcing the government to outsource foreign representation to lobbyists. “No amount of image laundering can erase the blood of thousands of Nigerians killed under this administration’s watch,” the statement read.

The party further criticised reports that the lobbying effort is framed as a campaign to “communicate Christian protection efforts,” warning that it could exacerbate sectarian tensions in a country already divided along religious and ethnic lines.

The ADC urged the federal government to prioritise leadership over propaganda, recommending that public resources be used to protect lives, restore trust in institutions, and address Nigeria’s pressing security and economic challenges.