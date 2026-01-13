ADC Ticket: Atiku is the most experienced contender for 2027 — Momodu

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dele Momodu, has described former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as the most experienced and nationally formidable contender ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

According to Momodu, President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) can be defeated with the right strategy.

The publisher of Ovation Magazine stated this during an interview on ARISE News on Monday, where he said the party was repositioning itself as a disciplined and credible alternative to the APC through constitutional reforms and coalition-building.

“Based on mathematics, based on experience, based on exposure, Atiku Abubakar is the most experienced man we will have in the race today. If you are looking at national formidability, it is Atiku,” Momodu said.

He explained that the ADC’s ongoing reforms were aimed at avoiding the pitfalls that weakened past opposition coalitions, stressing that winning power alone was not enough.

“APC has taught us that it is not enough for you to fight for power. What do you do with the power when you get it? That is why a lot of things are being put together in terms of constitution, policies and structure,” he said.

Momodu said Nigeria was in “a state of anomie” and argued that the ADC must clearly differentiate itself from the ruling party to be competitive.

“A relatively new party that wants to operate at the highest national level must be seen to be different from the ruling party. In the coming weeks and months, you will see the discipline that the party will bring on board,” he added.

On the strength of the ADC-led coalition, Momodu warned against underestimating the party, citing the combined electoral weight of major opposition figures.

“Any party that currently has two of the top three presidential candidates in the last election must be a serious party. When you add Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi together, the votes are voluminous,” he said.

Addressing concerns about rivalry among coalition members, Momodu said competition was inevitable in a democratic process.

“Atiku believes he deserves the right to get the ticket. Peter Obi believes he must get the ticket. Rotimi Amaechi believes the same thing,” he noted, adding that the party would eventually unite behind one candidate.

He rejected calls for any aspirant to step down, insisting that primaries, not consensus, should determine the party’s flagbearer.

“There is no question of stepping down for anybody. A primary is an election,” he said.

Momodu also dismissed concerns about Atiku’s age, arguing that similar scrutiny was not applied to President Tinubu.

He concluded that defeating the APC would require experience, unity and strategic calculations.

“Remove emotion and sentiment. Go by raw mathematics, and you will see that Tinubu is defeatable,” he stated.

Vanguard News