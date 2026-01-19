Activists accuse Govt of insensitivity as health workers strike persists

President Bola Tinubu

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Rights campaigners under the aegis of the Campaign for Democratic and Workers’ Rights, CDWR, have accused the Federal Government of insensitivity and deliberate neglect as the ongoing strike by healthcare workers continues to cripple public hospitals nationwide.



The group said the strike by members of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), which began on November 14, 2025, has entered its third weeks, leaving thousands of Nigerians, including critically ill patients, without access to medical care in public health facilities.



In a statement by its National Chairperson, Rufus Olusesan, and National Publicity Secretary, Chinedu Bosah, CDWR blamed the prolonged strike on the government’s refusal to meet workers’ demands and adequately fund the healthcare sector.



According to the group, rather than address the root causes of the industrial action—such as poor working conditions, dilapidated health facilities and the non-implementation of the adjusted Consolidated Health Salary Structure, CONHESS,—the government has resorted to what it described as punitive measures, including the “No Work, No Pay” policy, threats of dismissal and restraining court orders.



“The strike has paralysed most public tertiary hospitals across the country, making it impossible for many Nigerians to access medical treatment. While workers and the poor suffer, members of the ruling elite continue to embark on expensive medical tourism using public funds,” the statement said.

CDWR also decried what it described as chronic underfunding of the healthcare sector, noting that ill-equipped and understaffed hospitals, inadequate facilities and undemocratic management structures have worsened the crisis in the health system.

JOHESU is made up of the Medical and Health Workers’ Union, Research Institutes and Associated Institutions, the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals, the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU, and the Senior Staff Association of Universities, SSANU.

The rights group further recalled the recent strike by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, which commenced on November 1, 2025, and was suspended on November 29, 2025, following a Memorandum of Understanding with the government. It noted that the doctors had threatened to resume the strike on January 12, 2026, over the government’s alleged failure to implement the agreement.

CDWR expressed concern that what it described as “interventions” by government officials were based on empty promises, warning that resident doctors might be forced to resume industrial action if concrete steps are not taken.

The group also criticised the use of court orders to restrain health workers from striking, describing such moves as intimidation tactics rather than genuine efforts to resolve disputes.

Calling for urgent action, CDWR urged the Tinubu-led administration to immediately meet the demands of JOHESU, NARD and other healthcare workers, withdraw the “No Work, No Pay” policy and significantly increase funding for the healthcare sector.

It also called for democratic management of public hospitals that would include elected representatives of workers and host communities, stressing that only sustained investment could guarantee free, quality and accessible healthcare for all Nigerians.

In addition, CDWR appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to organise solidarity actions in support of striking health workers. While welcoming the ultimatum issued by the TUC to the government, the group urged labour leaders to ensure that the threat of action is backed by effective mobilisation and includes the demands of resident doctors.

The group warned that if the government fails to meet the demands of health workers after the expiration of the ultimatum, labour unions, civil society organisations and the public should embark on coordinated mass actions nationwide.