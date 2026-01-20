Abuja doctors get 13-month hazard allowance, wage award, pledge enhanced services

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Resident doctors in the Federal Capital Territory FCT have commended the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, for approving the payment of 13 months’ hazard allowance arrears and a one-month wage award, describing the move as a clear demonstration of commitment to the welfare of healthcare workers in the territory.

The commendation was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Senior Special Assistant to the Minister on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, which conveyed a letter of appreciation written by the Association of Resident Doctors, Federal Capital Territory (ARD-FCTA), and dated January 15, 2026.

In the letter, jointly signed by the President of ARD-FCTA, Dr. George Ebong, and the General Secretary, Dr. Yusuf Israel Lissa, the association praised Wike’s leadership and responsiveness to the long-standing welfare concerns of resident doctors.

“We write to formally express our profound appreciation to the Honourable Minister, HE. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, for your exemplary leadership and commitment to the welfare of healthcare workers, as demonstrated by the payment of the longstanding 13 months hazard allowance arrears as well as the payment of one month wage award,” the letter read.

The doctors described the intervention as timely, noting that it underscored the minister’s dedication to “equity, fairness, and the recognition of the sacrifices made by doctors and other health workers in the course of service in the FCTA.”

They added that the payments had boosted morale among resident doctors and strengthened confidence in the FCT Administration’s approach to healthcare governance.

The association further reaffirmed its readiness to sustain constructive engagement with the FCT Administration in advancing the health sector.

“Our Association remains committed to constructive engagement and collaboration in advancing the FCT health sector and ensuring the continued delivery of quality healthcare services to the populace,” the resident doctors stated.

The ARD-FCTA also acknowledged the roles played by other officials in facilitating the payments, including the Minister of State for the FCT, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud; Acting Head of Service, Mrs. Nancy Sabanti Nathan; Chairman of the FCT Civil Service Commission, Engr. Emeka Ezeh; Mandate Secretary of the Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe; Permanent Secretary, Treasury and Budget, Mr. Adamu Ibrahim Wanki; Permanent Secretary, Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr. Baba Gana Adam; Permanent Secretary, Common Services, Mr. Ajayi Rotimi Babatunde; Overseeing Director-General of the Hospitals Management Board, Dr. Ahmadu Abubakar; and Director of Clinical and Diagnostics at the board, Dr. Osagie Osayande.