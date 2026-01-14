Abia confirms 152 cases of Rubella, sets February vaccination campaign

…Worries over resistance by Catholic Church as FG begins recruitment of health fellows

By Steve Oko

Umuahia — At least 152 cases of Rubella, also known as German measles, have been confirmed in Abia State, the Abia State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ABSPHCDA) has disclosed.

The announcement comes as the Federal Government, in collaboration with the Abia State Government and the World Health Organization (WHO), begins the recruitment of 17 Health Fellows, one from each of the state’s 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

According to ABSPHCDA Social Mobilisation Officer, Mr. Chukwudi Ukpabi, 742 cases of Rubella have been reported across the South East region. Ukpabi made the disclosure during a media interaction in Umuahia ahead of the Measles & Rubella vaccination campaign, slated for February 4–13, 2026 across Abia State.

He said a total of 1,974,518 children aged nine months to 14 years are targeted for vaccination and urged parents, school proprietors, and religious leaders to support the exercise.

Expressing concern over resistance from parts of the Catholic community, Ukpabi said the Bishop of Umuahia Diocese, Archbishop Michael Ukpong, had raised objections during advocacy on HPV and vaccination campaigns, requesting that activities be restricted to hospitals, schools, and health centers, rather than church premises. He noted that the issue had been reported to the Deputy Governor, who chairs the state immunisation committee, and that the Association of Catholic Doctors had been engaged for intervention.

Ukpabi stressed the importance of dispelling misinformation and conspiracy theories surrounding immunisation, highlighting that Rubella can cause congenital and irreversible health complications, especially when contracted by pregnant women.

Health Consultant Dr. Hyacinth Egbuna said the vaccination campaign will cover 291 wards and 792 vaccination posts. He described the vaccines as safe, effective, and free, noting that Rubella can lead to congenital rubella syndrome (CRS), which may cause blindness, deafness, brain damage, or heart defects in newborns.

Federal Government Health Fellows Initiative

Meanwhile, the Federal Government, in partnership with the Abia State Government and WHO, has begun recruiting 17 Health Fellows, one per LGA, to strengthen public health systems. Three applicants per LGA were screened for the single available position.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ogbonnaya Uche, said the initiative, launched in 2025, aims to build capacity of younger public health experts, who will undertake practical projects in their LGAs. WHO State Coordinator, Dr. Musa Jibrin, explained that the selection process is fully merit-based, with online scoring in real time to ensure transparency.

The fellowship, lasting one year, is open not only to medical professionals but also to graduates in social sciences and ICT with a focus on public health. Panel membership includes representatives from the State Ministry of Health, WHO, ALGON, academics, and civil society organisations.