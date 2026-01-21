Abia community protests alleged govt land acquisition

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Residents of Aro-Umuonyeukwu village in the Aro-Ngwa ancient kingdom, Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area, have raised alarm over what they describe as continuous government acquisition of their lands for development projects without compensation.

The community staged a protest along the Enugu–Port Harcourt expressway, decrying the state government’s earlier takeover of land for a trailer park and fresh moves to acquire another parcel, known as Egbelu land, for the construction of a mobile police barracks. Villagers argued that the trailer park project has yet to be developed, leaving them dispossessed without benefit.

Placards carried during the protest read: “We no longer have land for our next generation,” “Our land is not for grabs,” and “Hunger will kill Aro-Umuonyeukwu people if you acquire another land.”

Community Leaders Speak Out

Chief Onyekachi Aaron, head of the village, appealed directly to Governor Alex Otti to intervene. He stressed that the community has no additional land to give up, warning that further acquisition would leave residents without space to farm or build homes.

“We are not happy because we don’t have another land to give to the government after the one acquired for the trailer park. Where will our future generations live?” he said.

Nze A. E. Alaribe, the second eldest son of the community, added that the government’s plan threatens the survival of the people. He revealed that the community had already concluded arrangements to distribute the Egbelu land among 600 families before learning of the proposed acquisition.

Fears of Starvation

Youth leader Chukwudi Njoku and women’s leader Mrs. Joy Alaribe echoed similar concerns, warning that residents risk starvation if deprived of farmland. They noted that last year’s farming season was already disrupted by the loss of land to the trailer park project.

The community has urged Governor Otti to halt the planned acquisition and provide relief, insisting that their survival and the future of their children depend on access to land.