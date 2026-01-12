Abia: APC didn’t do well in 2023 polls, but we are sure of victory in 2027 – Anyim

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Former Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Abia State, Dr. Nyerere Anyim, has said that the party didn’t perform well in the 2023 poll, but has been well-positioned to win the state in 2027.

He assured that the leaders of the party are more United and committed to victory than in the last election.

Anyim, who disclosed this in an interview with Vanguard at his country home, Agburuike Isiugwu, in Obingwa council, blamed the party’s poor performance in 2023 on the ‘Obi Wave’ which swept through the South East in favour of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi and other members of the party.

He said, “There are one or two factors responsible for the poor performance of the APC in the 2023 elections. You have to take into consideration the Obi wave of 2023 in the South East, which played a significant role in the poor performance of other parties, except the Labour Party.

“Then you cannot equally lose sight of the fact that people like Alex Otti, leaving the party just at the peak of the election, went with his followers to his new party. So, those are some of the things that we pray not to have such a situation in APC again. But you can see that the APC is well-positioned and sure of victory in 2027. APC is now the beautiful bride. You can also see that over 85% of the men who make things happen in Abia politics are now in APC. The APC is already a government in waiting in Abia state. There’s no doubt about it.

Anyim, who was the pioneer national vice chairman of the party in the South East, dismissed reports that the APC in the state is divided into factions.

“Abia APC is not balkanized; we have one APC. The way people blow about the balkanization or the plurality in APC in Abia is wrong; they blow it out of place. Just like in the home, there could be misunderstandings; you disagree to agree, and that is healthy because we practice true democracy. We try to hear the views of others.

Where there are dissenting views, you have to sit at the table and sort it out; that was why people think that there was a problem within the APC in the state. You cannot rule out problems in families, but they are temporary things that strengthen the party.

“In APC, Abia State chapter as at today, we have one party chairman, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu and the party secretary, Chief Chidi Avoaja. So, I don’t think that there is any person who will come out to say that he is the Abia APC state party chairman, apart from Dr. Ononogbu. So, that tells you that there is only one APC in Abia State in 2027? These are just some of the propaganda against the party.

“Our chances are too bright. I have told you earlier that APC’s chances are more colorful than ever with all the political bigwigs that we have today in Abia APC. Now, we are not afraid to go into any election.

“The ruling party in the state is even afraid of the APC. They are already jittery because they know that the majority of Abia people are behind us. When you say the power of incumbency, we are conscious of it. We have equally seen incumbents who failed elections.”

Vanguard News