Abducted doctor in Edo released after N50m ransom payment

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE kidnapped doctor in Auchi, Edo State, Dr. Tahir Abu, whose brother was killed by kidnappers, has regained his freedom after his family paid N50 million ransom.

He was kidnapped with his younger brother on January 2 at their residence along City Pride Road, Igbira Camp, Auchi.

The father of the victim said that the ransom was paid in two tranches of N20 million and N30 million before his son was released on Wednesday morning at about 8am.

He said that it took the efforts of the family, donations from non-governmental bodies, friends and others to raise the ransom for his son’s freedom.

He said, “My son has been released by the kidnappers after we paid N50 million. I feel good that he has been released but I also lost another son.

“The family, organisations, friends and well-wishers contributed the N50 million ransom. My son was brushed by a bullet but he is receiving treatment at a hospital.”

The Edo State Police Command PPRO, Eno Ikoedem, confirmed the release of the victim on Thursday.