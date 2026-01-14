AAU Alumni condemn police arrest of students, demand immediate release and apology

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Ambrose Alli University (AAU) Alumni Association (Worldwide) has strongly condemned the arrest and continued detention of students at the Ekpoma-based institution, describing the action as unlawful, oppressive, and a grave violation of their constitutional rights.

In a statement signed by its Worldwide President, Dr. Clifford Omozeghian, the alumni body accused the Nigeria Police Force of abusing their powers by arresting and harassing students who staged peaceful protests over persistent cases of kidnapping and insecurity in Ekpoma, Edo State.

The association said the arrests amounted to “a flagrant abuse of power, a direct assault on constitutional democracy, and a gross violation of fundamental human rights,” including the rights to personal liberty, human dignity, freedom of expression, and peaceful assembly as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“Ambrose Alli University, like all institutions of higher learning, must remain a safe space for intellectual pursuit, civic engagement, and leadership development—not a battleground for repression and intimidation,” the statement read.

The alumni expressed deep concern over reports that some students were allegedly arrested in their hostels and private residences without lawful warrants, parental notification, or adherence to due process, describing the development as “deeply troubling, unlawful, and unacceptable.”

According to the association, the conduct of the police contradicts their constitutional mandate to protect lives and property, warning that such actions erode public trust, undermine the rule of law, and portray Edo State negatively before the national and international community.

“Students are not criminals, and peaceful protest is not a crime,” the alumni stressed, adding that any allegations against students must be addressed strictly in line with the law and institutional regulations—not through indiscriminate arrests, unlawful detention, or collective punishment.

The association described it as ironic and unacceptable that security agencies entrusted with safeguarding students had become “a source of fear and oppression” within the university community.

Demands from the Alumni Association

In the interest of justice and constitutional order, the AAU Alumni Association issued several demands, including:

Immediate, public, and unreserved apology by the Edo State Commissioner of Police to the AAU community within 24 hours.

Immediate and unconditional release of all students arrested in connection with the protest.

Transparent and independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the arrests, with disciplinary action against any officers found culpable.

Urgent review of police operational conduct during the incident and the establishment of clear safeguards to prevent future violations of students’ rights.

While reaffirming its commitment to the rule of law and constitutionalism, the alumni warned that any continued disregard for its demands would be resisted through “all legitimate, democratic, and lawful means” available to the association.

Commendation for Edo Governor

Amid the condemnation, the alumni commended Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, for his proactive efforts to address longstanding challenges at AAU, including payment of outstanding salaries and the reinstatement of unjustly dismissed lecturers and staff.

“Let it be stated without equivocation that students are not criminals, and peaceful protest is not a crime,” the statement concluded.