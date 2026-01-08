8 Asian countries and their common modes of public transport

Asian cities depend heavily on public transportation, particularly in areas with dense populations and fast-paced metropolitan lifestyles.

Here are eight Asian nations and the public transportation options that citizens most frequently utilise, ranging from rail systems to unofficial transit networks.

1. Japan

Japan is well known for having an extremely effective railway network. The foundation of everyday transportation is made up of trains, especially commuter rail and the Shinkansen (bullet trains). Additionally, buses and subways facilitate urban transportation, particularly in large cities such as Tokyo and Osaka.

2. China

High-speed rail networks and vast metro systems dominate China’s public transportation system. Buses are still often utilised in cities, but high-speed trains that link important economic centres handle most intercity travel.

3. India

For public transit, India mostly uses suburban rail networks and buses. Metro rail systems have grown in significance in large cities like Delhi and Mumbai. Last-mile transportation choices include shared taxis and autorickshaws.

4. South Korea

In South Korea’s main cities, especially Seoul, subways are the most popular form of public transportation. They are enhanced by a well-run bus system, which makes public transportation accessible, quick, and reasonably priced.

5. Thailand

Thailand

For short-distance travel, buses and motorcycle taxis are popular in Thailand. Bangkok’s expanding urban rail network, which includes the MRT metro and BTS Skytrain, helps ease traffic in the nation’s capital.

6. Indonesia

Buses, commuter trains, and unofficial minibuses called angkot are examples of public transportation in Indonesia. Commuter train services and the TransJakarta Bus Rapid Transit system are essential for everyday travel in Jakarta.

7. Philippines

Jeepneys are the most iconic and widely used form of public transport in the Philippines. They operate alongside buses, tricycles and an expanding light rail and metro system in Metro Manila.

8. Vietnam

Although public buses are the most popular official mode of transportation in Vietnam, motorbikes are the most popular mode of transportation. Metro systems are being progressively implemented to modernise urban transportation in key cities like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Vanguard News