5 most expensive phones at start of 2026

In the race for ultimate luxury, mobile phones have evolved far beyond communication devices into symbols of extreme wealth and craftsmanship.

The intersection of cutting-edge technology, elite business interests and high-end artistry has given rise to collectible handsets adorned with gold, rare diamonds and other precious materials—often carrying staggering price tags. Below are some of the most expensive mobile phones ever created.

1. GoldVish Revolution – $488,150

With a price approaching half a million dollars, the GoldVish Revolution is one of the rarest luxury phones in existence, with only nine units ever produced. It is a collaboration between Swiss luxury phone maker GoldVish and renowned Swiss watchmaker Frederic Jouvenot.

The slim, oval-shaped handset is crafted from 18-carat pink and white gold and set with 29 carats of VVS-1 diamonds. A standout feature is its detachable mechanical watch, designed by Jouvenot himself, which sits at the base of the phone.

2. Gresso Luxor Las Vegas Jackpot – $1 Million

Luxury brand Gresso pushed the limits of extravagance in 2010 with the Luxor Las Vegas Jackpot, a smartphone valued at one million dollars. The phone is plated with 180 grams of gold and framed with 45.5 carats of black diamonds around its screen.

Its back panel is made from 200-year-old African blackwood, while laser-engraved crystal sapphires accent the keypad. Inspired by the lavish excess of Las Vegas, the handset features a black-and-gold aesthetic reminiscent of the city’s iconic luxury casinos.

3. Goldvish Le Million – $1.2 Million

Released in 2006 by Swiss luxury brand Goldvish, Le Million once held the Guinness World Record for the world’s most expensive phone. Designed by Emmanuel Gueit, the handset is instantly recognisable for its unusual shape, often described as resembling a boomerang or a thumb.

It is made from 18-carat white gold and encrusted with 120 carats of VVS-1-grade diamonds. Only three units were ever produced, with two reportedly purchased by anonymous businessmen.

4. Diamond Crypto Smartphone – $1.3 Million

The Diamond Crypto Smartphone, launched in 2006 by JSC Ancort, gained global attention for both its price and its security features. Designed by Austrian jeweller Peter Aloisson, the phone is constructed from 18-carat rose gold and platinum.

It is set with more than 50 diamonds, including ten rare blue diamonds. Beyond its lavish exterior, the device was marketed as the most secure phone of its era, offering encrypted data transmission to protect elite users from kidnapping, blackmail and financial extortion.

5. iPhone 3G Kings Button – $2.5 Million

The iPhone 3G Kings Button is a heavily customised version of Apple’s iPhone 3GS, created in 2009. Also designed by Peter Aloisson, the handset is wrapped in 18-carat yellow, white and rose gold and adorned with 138 brilliant-cut diamonds.

Its most striking feature is the home button, which is replaced by a single 6.6-carat diamond—earning it a place among the most expensive phones ever made.

Vanguard News