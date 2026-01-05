5 killed in LPG truck mishap, as transport minister mourns

By Folarin Kehinde, Abuja

Five persons were killed on Monday, January 12, 2026, in a fatal road accident involving a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) truck at Lawanti village, Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State.

The tragic incident occurred along the Bauchi–Gombe highway when the LPG truck reportedly rammed into victims in the Lawanti community, resulting in instant deaths and leaving several others injured.

The accident has plunged the area into mourning, with residents describing the incident as shocking and devastating.

Reacting to the tragedy, the Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Alkali, expressed deep condolences to the people of Lawanti district, particularly the families of the five victims who lost their lives.

In a condolence message by the minister’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Alkali

described the incident as a huge loss, not only to the bereaved families but to Gombe State as a whole, considering the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Senator Alkali prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and asked God Almighty to grant their families the strength and fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those who sustained injuries during the mishap.

The incident has once again raised concerns over road safety and the movement of heavy-duty and hazardous-material vehicles along major highways in the country.