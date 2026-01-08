Senator Ireti Kingibe, who represents the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) at the National Assembly, has dismissed suggestions that her political future is under threat from the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, Kingibe said the former Rivers State governor has no influence over her chances of returning to the Senate, insisting that electoral outcomes in the FCT are determined solely by voters.

“Absolutely no,” she said when asked whether she felt politically threatened by Wike. “Minister Wike cannot make me win, nor can he make me lose, just like he cannot impose anybody on the FCT.”

According to the senator, the FCT has a long history of independent voting patterns that resist political control.

“The truth of the matter is that from (former President Olusegun) Obasanjo to now, hardly anybody controls how the people of the FCT vote. The FCT is not structured that way. So I’m absolutely not threatened by him,” she added.

Kingibe also explained her decision to leave the Labour Party for the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing the move as a strategic choice rather than a reaction to Wike’s influence.

“I moved to the ADC because that’s where all of us who are intending to run, seeking re-election in 2027, from the Labour Party decided to move to,” she said.

“So to run, you have to have a platform, and the ADC is the viable alternative to the Labour Party if you’re in the opposition.”

She dismissed suggestions that her defection was driven by fear of political interference, stressing that “it’s not about Minister Wike.”

She added that the outcome of upcoming local government elections would provide a clearer picture of political dynamics in the territory, noting that by 2027, the FCT may not be Wike’s main focus.

“Let’s see what happens in the local government elections before he talks about 2027,” Kingibe said.

“I don’t think the FCT will be his priority; he’ll have other things to do instead of worrying about who returns in the FCT or not.”

While assessing the minister’s performance, the lawmaker acknowledged ongoing challenges in key sectors, particularly healthcare and waste management. She criticised the state of health facilities in the territory, saying many lack basic medical supplies.

“I have issues with health: the hospitals are empty. There’s nothing,” she said. “More than Panadol, you cannot get. All these are issues that affect the well-being of the citizens.”

Kingibe also urged the FCT administration to place greater emphasis on adherence to the rule of law as part of efforts to improve governance in the territory.

Vanguard News