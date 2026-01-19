2027: ‘We’re building a virile opposition in Bauchi’ — Atiku

Atiku Abubakar

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said he is committed to working with leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) at all levels to build a strong and effective opposition in Bauchi State.

Atiku spoke after hosting a delegation of critical ADC stakeholders from Bauchi State, led by Alhaji Aminu Ahmed Yapeco, Sarkin Yakin Katagum, who also spoke on behalf of the delegation after the meeting.

“This afternoon, I hosted a delegation of Bauchi State’s critical stakeholders in our party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), led by Alhaji Aminu Ahmed Yapeco, Sarkin Yakin Katagum,” Atiku said.

He said discussions at the meeting centred on strengthening the party’s internal structures in the state, with a focus on identifying areas that require attention to improve performance and cohesion.

Atiku noted that the engagement was part of a broader effort to reposition the ADC as a credible opposition platform capable of advancing the interests of the people of Bauchi.

“We have examined the gaps, and I am committed to working with the party’s leaders at all levels until we achieve a virile opposition that will best serve the interests of the people of Bauchi,” he said.

The meeting highlights ongoing consultations among opposition figures as parties seek to deepen their presence at the grassroots and reinforce their structures ahead of the 2027 elections.