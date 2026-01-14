2027: Tinubu supporters unveil evidence-based scorecard, rally backing for re-election

By John Alechenu

Abuja – Supporters of President Bola Tinubu, under the umbrella of the Tinubu Impact Movement (TIM), have expressed confidence that the president’s 2027 re-election bid is on track, citing measurable successes achieved under his administration.

Chief Dr. Obinna Ebirim, TIM National Chairman, unveiled what the group described as a scorecard of gains under the Renewed Hope Agenda, highlighting progress across key sectors of national life.

Speaking in Abuja yesterday, Ebirim said decisions such as the removal of fuel subsidy and the floating of the Naira, which initially led to price increases, have proven visionary.

He stated, “These were not arbitrary or reckless choices; they were corrective decisions taken in the long-term national interest, and their cumulative positive effects are now evident across multiple sectors.”

On education, Dr. Ajibola Meraiyebu, TIM National Secretary and an educationist, noted that President Tinubu inherited a sector plagued by chronic underfunding, dilapidated infrastructure, and high out-of-school figures.

He said funding has risen from ₦1.54 trillion in 2023 to approximately ₦3.52 trillion in 2025, while the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has disbursed ₦161.97 billion to 864,798 students across universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education nationwide. “This intervention alone is keeping hundreds of thousands of Nigerian students in school who would otherwise have dropped out,” he added.

TIM’s Borno State Coordinator, Muhammad Elzubairu, highlighted expanded TETFund interventions, supporting the rehabilitation of lecture theatres, laboratories, hostels, and research facilities. He also cited improved UBEC matching grants, teacher development programmes, and curriculum reforms emphasizing digital literacy and technical skills across public schools.

On economic reforms, TIM’s Director of Finance, Mr. Omasirichi Nmecha, acknowledged the hardships from subsidy removal and forex unification but stressed their necessity. He explained that eliminating unsustainable fuel subsidies, alongside foreign exchange reforms and improved revenue mobilization, has led to higher FAAC allocations, greater fiscal transparency, strengthened reserves, and renewed investor confidence. “These are the foundations of long-term economic stability,” Nmecha said.

Regarding security, Edward Ndahi, Director of TIM’s Security Committee, recalled that prior to May 29, 2023, Nigeria faced mass abductions, terror attacks, and unsafe highways. He credited security sector reforms, enhanced inter-agency coordination, improved intelligence capabilities, and better troop welfare for recent improvements.

Ebirim concluded, “The Tinubu Impact Movement remains committed to ensuring that facts, not falsehoods, guide public understanding and that Nigerians make an informed decision to sustain this trajectory beyond 2027.”