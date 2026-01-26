2027 Ticket Wars: APC crushes rumours of Tinubu-Shettima split

By Omeiza Ajayi
The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, on Monday went guns blazing, shooting down what it called “baseless” rumours of a high-level shakeup in the 2027 presidential ticket.
It declared that there is no plan to replace Vice President Kashim Shettima.
In a blistering statement issued Monday in Abuja, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka, slammed what he described as a “media frenzy” designed to sow discord within the ruling party.
The party expressed outrage over recent reports that have moved beyond mere gossip to “tout” specific names as potential replacements for Shettima.
The APC leadership categorically labelled these stories as a coordinated attempt by “mischievous news sources” to distract the government.
Reminding political actors that the ban on 2027 electioneering remains in full force, the APC insisted its eyes are firmly on the ball – President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda.”
”Our Party states in categorical terms that the stories are purely speculative, untrue and utterly baseless,” Morka fired back.
The party warned that while critics are busy speculating on the next election, the administration is busy fixing the economy, uplifting lives and silencing distractions.
The ruling party urged the media to stop providing platforms for “rumour-peddlers” whose only goal is to trigger political instability.
It reaffirmed its total loyalty to President Tinubu, calling him an “inimitable and visionary leader.”
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