2027 Ticket Wars: APC crushes rumours of Tinubu-Shettima split

By Omeiza Ajayi

​The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, on Monday went guns blazing, shooting down what it called “baseless” rumours of a high-level shakeup in the 2027 presidential ticket.

It declared that there is no plan to replace Vice President Kashim Shettima.

​In a blistering statement issued Monday in Abuja, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka, slammed what he described as a “media frenzy” designed to sow discord within the ruling party.

​The party expressed outrage over recent reports that have moved beyond mere gossip to “tout” specific names as potential replacements for Shettima.

The APC leadership categorically labelled these stories as a coordinated attempt by “mischievous news sources” to distract the government.

​Reminding political actors that the ban on 2027 electioneering remains in full force, the APC insisted its eyes are firmly on the ball – President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda.”

​”Our Party states in categorical terms that the stories are purely speculative, untrue and utterly baseless,” Morka fired back.

​The party warned that while critics are busy speculating on the next election, the administration is busy fixing the economy, uplifting lives and silencing distractions.

​The ruling party urged the media to stop providing platforms for “rumour-peddlers” whose only goal is to trigger political instability.

It reaffirmed its total loyalty to President Tinubu, calling him an “inimitable and visionary leader.”

Vanguard News