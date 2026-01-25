2027 Presidency: Respect rotational agreement, Amosun tells North

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Former Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has urged other zones in the country to respect Nigeria’s rotational arrangement by allowing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to complete an eight-year tenure before the presidency shifts to the North.

Amosun made the call on Sunday at the Ake Palace Pavilion, Abeokuta, while addressing All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders, party members and well-wishers during activities marking his 68th birthday.

He said it was only fair and just for the South to complete an eight-year presidential tenure under President Tinubu, in line with the nation’s zoning arrangement.

While reaffirming his membership of the APC, the former senator openly declared his support for Tinubu’s re-election in the 2027 general election, stressing that equity, fairness and national stability demand strict adherence to zoning between the North and the South.

According to him, although Tinubu is from the South-West, his presidency is for the entire country, adding that respecting the rotational agreement remains a “no-brainer” for anyone committed to Nigeria’s unity.

“The last president from the North was President Muhammadu Buhari. He did how many years? Eight years.

“Now, it is the turn of us in the South. And we have President Tinubu in the saddle, representing all of us in Nigeria primarily, though he is from the South-West zone.

“And he is representing all of us in the South. So, indeed, it is a no-brainer for anybody that loves Nigeria to agree that whatever we are doing, we should respect that rotational arrangement and that rotational agreement,” Amosun said.

While acknowledging that some policies of the Tinubu administration have brought hardship to Nigerians, Amosun maintained that the reforms were beginning to yield positive results.

He urged Nigerians to remain patient, expressing confidence that the Renewed Hope Agenda would eventually deliver dividends of democracy to the people.

Describing himself as a founding leader of the APC in Ogun State, Amosun said his loyalty to the party remained unwavering, adding that the history of the APC in the state could not be written without recognising his role and that of other early leaders.

“In any case, in this Ogun State, how can they talk about APC without talking about Amosun and all of us? This is with all due respect to leaders and our elders.

“I think probably the only person that you will say, oh, in this Ogun State, when we were forming APC, I will say, oh, is in the forefront, is Chief Olusegun Osoba. When you take Chief Osoba, who will you take next? It’s me. It’s us. And that is why you do not destroy what you build. So for us, this is who we are, and this is where we are,” Amosun said.

The event was attended by several APC stalwarts, including former Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Lekan Adegbite; former Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Sarafa Tunji Isola; former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Tunde Lemo; and former senators Iyabo Anisulowo and Gbenga Obadara, among others.

Vanguard News