2027: No free elections in climate of repression — Atiku

Atiku

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has warned that Nigeria risks sliding into the 2027 general election under a climate of repression, arguing that persistent crackdowns on dissent threaten the prospects of free and fair polls.

Atiku made the warning while reacting to the arrest of Abubakar Salim Musa, a young Nigerian whose detention was disclosed on Sunday evening by Amnesty International Nigeria via its official X handle, @AmnestyNigeria.

The concerns were contained in a statement by the former Vice President, on Monday, in which he accused the administration of President Bola Tinubu of increasingly resorting to intimidation and arrests to silence criticism rather than addressing governance failures.

“This case is yet another stark example of the repressive nature of the President Bola Tinubu administration, which continues to bare its fangs against dissent, whether expressed through public protests or online criticism.

“Abubakar’s only ‘offense’ was his consistent and legitimate criticism of the deteriorating security situation in Northern Nigeria and across the country,” Atiku said.

Citing Amnesty International, the former Vice President said the charges against Musa lacked credibility and reflected a broader misuse of state institutions to suppress opposing views.

“Rather than address these serious concerns, the government’s response has been to arrest him and subject him to what Amnesty describes as ‘bogus charges and a sham trial.

“Numerous Nigerians, including journalists, schoolchildren, entertainers, and even National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members have faced arrest, assault, and intimidation by the police and other security agencies simply for criticizing the President or members of his family.

“This dangerous trend undermines the very foundations of democracy, which rest on the protection of fundamental human rights and freedom of expression.

“Nigeria cannot claim to be part of the free world while its citizens are routinely arrested, assaulted, and intimidated for voicing criticism of their government.

“As the nation approaches a critical general election, neither the people nor the opposition can operate effectively in an atmosphere of fear and repression.

“I therefore call on the Tinubu administration to immediately and unconditionally release Abubakar Salim Musa and all others detained for exercising their constitutional rights.

“I urge the international community, particularly countries and organizations that champion democracy and human rights, to hold the Tinubu regime accountable and demand an end to these violations.

“I encourage fellow patriots, civil society groups, and all Nigerians of conscience to join this demand and stand firmly against any further erosion of our freedoms,” Atiku said.