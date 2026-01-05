2027: NNPP will surprise those underrating it at the polls, says Kwankwaso

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The National Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has warned political opponents underestimating the party to expect surprises at the polls, asserting that NNPP will defy expectations in the upcoming elections.

Kwankwaso spoke while addressing supporters at his residence on Miller Road, Kano, saying the party is being underrated by those unfamiliar with the dynamics of Nigerian politics.

“A lot of people who don’t understand politics are underrating us. Some are even calling us children. We will shock them at the polls with the outcome of the elections,” he stated.

The former two-term governor reassured supporters that the NNPP remains strong and prepared, urging them to stay focused and committed as the 2027 elections approach.