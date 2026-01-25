2027: Musawa warns APC against dropping Northern Muslim running mate

Minister of Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) to tread carefully over any plan to alter President Bola Tinubu’s presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 general election, saying such a move could cost the party critical support in the North.

Speaking on a recent episode of Mic On Show hosted by journalist Seun Okinbaloye, Musawa addressed growing conversations within political circles about a possible review of the Muslim–Muslim ticket adopted by the APC in the 2023 polls.

The minister argued that removing Vice President Kashim Shettima or substituting him with a running mate who is not a Northern Muslim would create political complications for the ruling party, particularly across key northern states.

“If there is no Hausa, Fulani or Kanuri Muslim on that ticket, it creates a hurdle. That is the reality of the way people think,” Musawa said.

She explained that electoral politics in Northern Nigeria is shaped by long-standing social and political structures, warning that decisions taken without a clear grasp of these dynamics could backfire.

According to her, voters in the region take elections seriously and view participation as a means of asserting influence. She listed states such as Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Kebbi, Jigawa, Zamfara and Sokoto as areas where political choices are closely scrutinised.

“The core North understands politics at a very deep level. Politics there is a way of life. People wait every four years to line up and vote because that is where they feel they have influence,” she said.

Musawa dismissed suggestions that the APC could easily reconfigure its ticket without electoral consequences, describing such assumptions as a misreading of northern political sentiment.

“If we start to toy with the current arrangement, it becomes a problem. Those making such suggestions may not fully appreciate how politics works in the North,” she added.

On the prospects of opposition parties ahead of 2027, Musawa said she remains unconvinced that the emerging alliances can successfully challenge the APC.

She described the opposition landscape as fragmented, with multiple political actors pursuing similar ambitions.

“You have an opposition that is overcrowded. Everyone is vying for the same position, and that alone creates a recipe for failure,” she said.

While noting that the APC does not underestimate its rivals, Musawa said the ruling party is confident in its chances.

“We are not taking anybody lightly. But from what we are seeing now, I don’t see how they can unseat President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima,” she said.

She added that although a strong opposition is healthy for democracy, the APC is focused on consolidating its support base ahead of the next general election.

Vanguard News