2027: Masari cautions politicians against politics of ego, ambition

Masari

The former Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari, has cautioned political actors against politics of ego and ambition, but rather practise politics of purpose.

The former Governor made the call on Saturday, during the 17th Convocation Ceremony of the Al-Qalam University Katsina (AUK).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former governor was conferred with a Doctorate Degree of Public Administration.

According to Masari, recent global events had shown that even advanced democracies, with long histories and strong Institutions, can be severely tested when political contests become unrestrained.

“In our own context, characterised by relatively fragile political structures and multiple fault lines, the challenge is even greater,” he said.

“I therefore wish to call on the political actors across the country to practise politics of purpose, to conduct political engagements with restraint, maturity, respect for the law, and to make statements guided by decency and national interest.

“As leaders and custodians of public trust, we must resist the temptation to exploit emotions or inflame divisions for personal gain.

“Patriotism must always take precedence over ego and ambition,” the former governor emphasised.

According to him, democratic competition should be seen as the offering of choices to citizens, not as a theatre of war.

He explained, “History teaches us that plural societies are inherently complex and often marked by deficits in communal trust.

“It therefore behoves enlightened leaders to either work together or offer constructive criticism grounded in superior ideas-ideas that promote good governance, due process, equity, fairness and inclusive development.”

He also fervently prayed for the continued improvement of the nation’s security situation until full normalcy was restored, adding that it remained a painful and dark chapter in the national history. (NAN)