2027: Lagos APC guber aspirant Jandor launches official website

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos — Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, a leading governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 Lagos State election, has officially launched his website.

The site is designed as a comprehensive platform for information and engagement, giving Lagos residents, party members, stakeholders, and the general public direct access to Dr. Adediran’s vision, policy priorities, public engagements, and updates on his governorship campaign.

Gbenga Ogunleye, spokesperson for the Jandor movement, announced the launch in a statement on January 21, 2026.

The statement read in part: “Beyond information dissemination, the platform is structured to encourage interaction and enhance citizen participation in the collective pursuit of a more prosperous and progressive Lagos State.

“The launch of the website underscores JANDOR’s commitment to transparent leadership, people-centred governance, and progressive ideals aligned with the core values of the APC. It reflects his belief in open communication and the effective use of technology to strengthen the relationship between leadership and the people.”

Members of the public are invited to visit www.jandoroflagos.com

to gain insight into Dr. Adediran’s vision, mission, and values for the future of Lagos State. Further updates on his activities and engagements will continue to be shared through the website and other authorized channels.