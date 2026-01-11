2027: Kwankwaso ‘ll not be allowed to contest on our platform – NNPP 

Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Mr Ogini Olaposi, National Secretary, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) says its 2023 presidential candidate, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso will not be allowed to contest the party’s ticket for the 2027 presidential election.

Olaposi said this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

The NNPP national secretary reiterated that the NNPP 2027 presidential ticket would be open to only bonafide members wishing to contest the presidential and other elections.

He noted that Kwankwaso, who flew the NNPP ticket in 2023, would not be allowed to do so in 2027 due to disagreements with the NNPP and the Kwankwasiya Movement.

According to Olaposi, the NNPP entered into a Memorandum of Association with the Kwankwasiya Movement in 2022 which expired after the polls.

‘Anti party activities by some members of the Kwankwasiya movement after the presidential elections, led to the expulsion of the top members, including Kwankwaso, Elder Buba Galadima and others, which had not be reversed.

“The NNPP ticket for 2027 is open to all members, unlike in 2023 when it was solely given to Kwankwaso.

“Already, we have intending presidential aspirants, including two from the NNPP diaspora, and we are open to more including alliances.

“The NNPP is open to collaborations with sister political parties that have similar ideologies in 2027,” Olaposi stated.

According to Olaposi, it is laughable that Kwankwaso is saying that if he must decamp to any political party, including the APC, they must offer him their presidential tickets.

“Kwankwaso do not have the selling capacity like President Bola Tinubu nationwide , with his alleged one million votes in Kano stat.

“Kwankwaso’s influence in Kano state is over rated at the moment because many strategic members of the Kwankwasiya movement have already defected to the APC.

“President Tinubu and the APC selling point for 2027 is based on performance as the ruling party and not undue influence.

“Kwankwaso’s influence as a former governor of Kano state is long gone and cannot affect Tinubu’s votes in Kano state in 2027.”

Olaposi urged political parties wishing to enter into alliance with the NNPP in 2027 to do so, using the party’s credible National Working Committee, endorsed by the Courts.

“Kwankwaso and his group remain expelled and cannot negotiate for the NNPP. The NNPP National Working Committee will decide all alliances in 2027,” he added.