2027: Kogi APC youths endorse Tinubu

The APC Youths in Kogi on Sunday, presented a N100 million cheque to Gov. Ahmed Ododo for the purchase of President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election nomination form.

Presenting the cheque at the Youths Endorsement Rally held at the Muhammadu Buhari Square, Lokoja, Babangida Onimisi, President, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), said the decision to buy the form affirmed their endorsement of the President for a second term.

He said their unanimous decision was also informed by the need to build on the foundation the President has laid for a better Nigeria.

Onimisi also said the endorsement became necessary in view of Tinubu’s “purposeful and impactful leadership that is visible in every nook and cranny of Nigeria.

“Your Excellency, the N100 million cheque we are presenting to you today is for the purchase of the presidential nomination form for our President.

“We want to continue with Tinubu’s promising journey to the promised land, for the good of the entire citizens of this country. Our votes are for Tinubu come 2027.”

The NYCN president also commended Ododo for the developmental strides recorded in Kogi in just his two years in office, and assured him of their support for a second term in 2028.

In his remarks, the APC National Youths Leader, Dayo Israel, described President Tinubu and Ododo as great men of the present generation.

Israel said their policies and programmes have touched Nigerian youths in diverse ways, especially students and the masses at the grassroots.

Alhaji Abdullahi Bello, Kogi APC Chairman, said that while Tinubu would be remembered for transforming the nation’s economy, Ododo would be remembered for ruling Kogi with humility that triggered growth and development.

Bello commended the youths for the bold steps taken in endorsing the President and Ododo for a second term, for the sake of continuity and the good of Nigerians and Kogi residents.

The youths and sports commissioner, Mr Monday Anyebe, said the task ahead of Nigerian youths is too important for ego-driven politics.

Anyebe said, “We must work together for the reelection of President Tinubu and the continued success of Ododo, whose leadership remains a beacon of stability and progress in Kogi.”

In his remarks, Ododo thanked the youths for sending him to deliver the cheque for the president’s nomination form for the 2027 presidential election.

“What you have done is to clearly tell the President that the 2027 election is not between political parties alone but between vision and mere rhetoric; between boldness and cowardice; and between good and bad.

“It will not be a contest of ethnic divisions but a choice between the man who is fixing Nigeria and the men who destroyed Nigeria.

“Your message will be delivered.

We must show the world that Nigerians appreciate courageous, selfless, and compassionate leadership.”

According to him, Tinubu’s mandate is their mandate, and every effort he makes to succeed is to ensure the youth have opportunities tomorrow.

“We will not fail our generation. We are doing this together for the greatness of Kogi.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that APC youths from the 21 Local Government Areas of the state came out in their hundreds for the rally.

Vanguard News