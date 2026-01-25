2027: I’ve not endorsed any aspirant in state, National Assembly – Aiyedatiwa

— APC may explore consensus to pick candidates

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Ahead of the 2027 election, governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has denied endorsing, approving or promised any member of the state and National Assembly.

Aiyedatiwa who made the clarification, therefore warned party members against rumours, assumptions and political falsehoods capable of creating divisions within the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking while addressing leaders and members of the APC during the Ondo State APC stakeholders’ meeting in Akure, the governor, said it had become necessary to clearly state his position in view of widespread insinuations in the political space ahead of primaries for elective positions.

The governor declared that “Let me quickly correct this, because we know in the political climate there are many falsehoods, lies, insinuations and assumptions that fly around and try to create cracks and divisions.

” I want to emphasise, I want to reiterate that I have not promised anyone a ticket.

Aiyedatiwa added that ” I have not promised anyone that I am giving you a ticket of state assembly or national assembly. I have not said I will deny anyone a return ticket”

According to him “all leaders of the party will participate in the process of picking candidates as the party will explore the consensus arrangement.

He therefore urged party members to remain firm and disciplined, stressing that it is now in their hands to protect what the party has built and warning against actions capable of emboldening factions within the party.

The governor emphasised unity, noting that most National Assembly members from the state were present at the meeting, while those absent had sent apologies due to national assignments.

He said APC remained the only viable party in the state and urged members to work together to build Ondo State.

Aiyedatiwa also placed strong emphasis on the APC e-registration exercise, describing it as critical to the party’s future.

He explained that the meeting was convened ahead of the January 31 deadline to mobilise leaders across wards and local governments.

Aiyedatiwa said that, as of the day of the meeting, Ondo State had recorded 128,770 registered members, ranking third in the South-West zone, adding that there was still room for improvement.

According to him, challenges associated with National Identification Number (NIN) registration were being addressed in collaboration with relevant agencies, while logistics and decentralisation efforts were being strengthened to boost participation.

He said that the stakeholders’ meeting is part of his quarterly expanded consultations with party leaders, noting that the engagement was timely as the state had entered a new year and the first quarter of 2026, with major political and governance activities ahead.

He aded stakeholders from the three senatorial districts, party leaders, National Assembly members, and national party officials for their contributions and commendations, particularly regarding the administration’s modest achievements since assuming office.

The governor listed progress recorded in infrastructure, agriculture, education, health, security, as well as efforts to touch all sectors of the economy and move the state towards industrialisation.

He disclosed that several investment projects had reached the memorandum of understanding stage and were expected to commence ground-breaking soon.

The Governor also highlighted the ongoing urban renewal programme in Akure, saying it is aimed at changing the narrative of the state capital and making the residents proud of their city.

Meanwhile, APC leaders and stakeholders at the meeting reaffirmed their confidence in the party and the governor, pledging stronger mobilisation ahead of future elections.

In his remarks, the National Vice Chairman of the APC, Southwest, Dr Isaac Kekemeke, commended the level of urbanization taking place in Akure, describing the changes as visible and impressive.

Kekemeke thanked the governor for efforts at uniting all tendencies within the APC, particularly for always convening meetings that bring stakeholders together.

He praised the governor for publicly declaring forgiveness and affirming that he harboured no political enemies or adversaries. “We are one state under the governorship of Aiyedatiwa,” Kekemeke said.

Speaking earlier, the state caretaker chairman of the APC, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, described the APC as the most dominant political party in Nigeria, boasting that no state could rival Ondo State in terms of the calibre of political figures within the APC.

Adetimehin urged members to remain united, warning that internal rivalry would weaken the party. “Our symbol is blue. The more united we are, the stronger we become. We must tolerate one another to get to where we are going,” he said.

Recalling previous elections, the APC chairman said the party had emerged first in percentage and is now positioned to double its last electoral performance, attributing this to the leadership of Governor Aiyedatiwa

In goodwill messages, Dr Olumide Aliu thanked the governor for developmental projects across the state, particularly his visit to local communities, which he said brought hope to the people. .

Speaking on behalf of House of Representatives members, Hon. Derin Adesida congratulated the governor, describing his administration as ushering in a “golden age” for Ondo State, while Senator Jide Ipinsagba thanked the governor for fostering unity within the APC.