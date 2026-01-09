2027: INEC Chair Amupitan reiterates readiness to rewrite Nigeria’s electoral history

INEC chairman Joash Amupitan

…Insist election ‘ll be beyond reproach

By Olayinka Ajayi

The National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Joash Amupitan, has reaffirmed the Commission’s readiness to organise an election that is free, transparent and beyond reproach in the forthcoming 2027 general elections.

Speaking on Friday during INEC’s Induction and Strategic Retreat for its National Commissioners, Secretary to the Commission, Resident Electoral Commissioners, Administrative Secretaries and Directors of the Commission in Lagos, the INEC Boss said “The eyes of over 200 million Nigerians and the entire continent are upon us. The work ahead is demanding, the hours will be long and the scrutiny will be intense.

“The 2027 General Election must be a free amd fair and be a watershed moment in Nigeria’s history. But we must even aim higher.

“I want us to build an institution that is globally recognized, let it be that under our watch, INEC became the best election management body in Africa- a beacon of integrity, a model of technologically efficiency and a fortress of democratslic values”.

He charged the Commission’s Staff that INEC can indeed conduct a world class, technologically driven and transparent election that is beyond reproach.

“Our success in 2027 must be more than a national victory. It must be a continental standard, a proof-of-concept that demonstrates that INEC can indeed conduct a world class technology-driven and transparent election that is beyond reproach.”

He stressed that there will be no room for misconduct, whether by omission or Commission.