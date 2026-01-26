2027: ‘Divisive’ label against us masks fear of scrutiny — Obidients

Yunusa Tanko

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Obidient Movement has dismissed claims that it is divisive, insisting that such accusations are a deliberate attempt to avoid scrutiny and accountability as the country moves closer to the 2027 general elections.

In a statement signed by Dr. Yunusa Tanko, National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, the movement said branding the supporters of former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi as a source of division distorts the reality of why the movement emerged and what it represents in Nigeria’s political space.

“Calling Obidients ‘divisive’ fundamentally misrepresents both the origins and purpose of the movement.

“Obidients did not emerge out of extremism or intolerance. The movement arose from years of poor governance, worsening poverty, institutional decay, and a political system that consistently shut out ordinary Nigerians,” it said.

The statement also addressed concerns about the movement’s involvement in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition, stressing that coalitions are meant to expand ideas, deepen debate and strengthen alternatives, not demand silence or unquestioning loyalty.

It argued that vocal political engagement should not be mistaken for hostility, noting that passion has always been a feature of reform-driven movements in functioning democracies and that Nigeria has previously tolerated far more aggressive political followings.

“Passion in politics is not a crime. In every functioning democracy, reform-driven movements are vocal because they are motivated by conviction rather than patronage.

“Obidients are professionals, traders, students, civil servants, and Nigerians across regions and religions, united by simple demands for transparency, competence, and accountable leadership,” it said.

Responding to claims that outspoken supporters could damage electoral chances in 2027, the movement said such arguments ignore political realities.

“Elections are not won or lost because supporters speak loudly online. They are determined by organisation, alliances, credibility, and leadership,” the statement noted.

Reaffirming its political stance, the Obidient Movement said its commitment to the emergence of a Peter Obi presidency remains firm, describing it as the clearest path to national renewal, economic recovery and accountable governance.

The movement urged Nigerians to remain focused and united as the country approaches what it described as a defining moment in its national journey.