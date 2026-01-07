2027: Datti Baba-Ahmed hints at Presidential run with Labour Party

Datti Baba-Ahmed

By John Alechenu

Abuja: The Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party LP, in the 2023 elections, Dr. Datti Baba-Ahmed, has given a hint about a possible presidential run on the platform of the party.

This is sequel to the decision of his erstwhile principal, Mr. Peter Obi to decamp from the LP to join the African Democratic Congress , ADC.

Baba-Ahmed made his decision to remain in the LP fold and possibly run for the 2027 polls while addressing party faithful at a rally, at the LP National Headquarters, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

The former federal law maker noted that he bore not grudge against Mr. Obi for dumping the Labour Party, a platform which he noted gave them both an opportunity to garner over 10 million votes “which was reduced to six.”

Baba-Ahmed said, “I am my own boss. I contested for the presidency in 2019 before Peter Obi. I agreed to partner with Peter Obi in 2023 because I saw an opportunity to unite Nigerians and I accepted it.

“I am a Nigerian and will make my decision known when the whistle is blown. Yes, I’m Nigerian, I am a Hausa man and Muslim. Bola Tinubu is a human being, and there are human beings in the Labour Party. I have what it takes.”

Earlier, the Julius Abure leadership of the party expressed confidence that Mr. Peter Obi’s departure from the party will not adversely affect the party’s fortunes in 2027.

He explained that while the party cannot discount the contributions of Mr. Obi to its fortunes in 2023, it would be unfair to attribute the party’s successes to his influence alone.

Abure said, “We had laundered the image of our party with several people of influence coming to us to say they want to join, some actually joined.

“Only recently, the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, told the world that he joined the party before Peter Obi did – this is true.

“He also said he was not going to defect with Peter Obi. On the night Peter Obi defected, I received a telephone call from our Vice Presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Dr. Datti Baba-Ahmed.

“He said he is not leaving the party because it was the platform upon which he, along with the former candidate, received 10 million votes from Nigerians, which was reduced to 6 million votes – we all know what happened.

“In fact, he asked me to organise an event where members can come together. He first suggested that we meet at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, with a few senior members that he will foot the bill.

“But I suggested that we hold the event here at the party Secretariat and invite our members, artisans and ordinary people who truly own the party, and he agreed. That is why we are having this gathering here today.

“The Labour Party is intact; we will not let Nigerians down. We will remain together and provide a genuine alternative for Nigerians.”