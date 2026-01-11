2027: Coalition in Abia will only succeed If credible candidate is fielded against Otti – PDP

Gov. Otti

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA – Ahead of the 2027 governorship poll in Abia State,the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP,has warned that a coalition of political parties in the state can only succeed in defeating Gov Alex Otti if a credible candidate that can outperform him is elected.

The party stated that it has taken note of the increasing public discourse around the formation of a coalition aimed at challenging the Governor in the 2027 governorship election.

In a statement,State Chairman of the PDP,Elder Abraham Amah, explained that while political realignments are a normal feature of democratic competitions, it is important to tailor the conversations within the expectations and political consciousness of the electorate.

The PDP also noted that Abia people possess a strong sense of leadership and direction and are attentive to whether a candidate understands their realities, aligns with their aspirations, and is morally and intellectually prepared to shoulder the burden of governance.

The statement read;”Any coalition that fails to produce a candidate who resonates with this collective consciousness risks remaining an elite project disconnected from popular will.

“Coalitions, by themselves, do not determine electoral outcomes.

“What Abians are truly interested in is not the arithmetic of alliances or the number of political tendencies converging under one banner, but the identity, credibility, competence, and vision of the individual who will bear the ticket of such a coalition. Elections are ultimately contests between people and ideas, not mere platforms or arrangements among elites. The decisive question for voters will be simple and profound: who is the governorship candidate, and what does he or she represent?

“From a political and philosophical perspective, legitimacy in governance flows from trust, character, and the ability to inspire confidence in the future.

“Abians will not be swayed by coalitions constructed solely to oppose an incumbent. They will interrogate the records, values, temperament, and governing capacity of any challenger presented before them. History has repeatedly shown that a weak or uninspiring candidate, even when backed by a broad alliance, often ends up strengthening the position of the incumbent rather than diminishing it.

“As we approach 2027, the PDP urges political actors and commentators to elevate the discourse beyond coalition-building to the more substantive issue of leadership quality and vision for the State. The future of the state will not be decided by how many parties unite against one man, but by whether an alternative leadership can convincingly demonstrate that Abia will be better governed under its stewardship.

” Until such a candidate emerges, coalition talk remains speculative, and the electorate will reserve its judgment.”