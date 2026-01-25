2027: Atiku-Obi ticket can’t defeat Tinubu  —  Minister

Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Barr. Hannatu Musawa

Minister of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has dismissed suggestions that a possible joint presidential ticket involving former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Anambra State governor Peter Obi could unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

Musawa spoke during an interview featured on The Mic On Podcast and shared on Instagram on Saturday, where she assessed the strengths and limitations of leading opposition figures ahead of the next electoral cycle.

While acknowledging Atiku’s political stature, the minister argued that the former vice president would still fall short against the ruling party in 2027.

“I see him as a formidable opponent,” she said. “But as much as I respect and admire him, I do not believe that Vice President Atiku Abubakar would be able to match the ruling party in 2027.”

According to Musawa, even a merger of political forces through an Atiku–Obi ticket would not significantly improve the opposition’s chances.

“I don’t think he’s a match even if Atiku and Peter come together,” she stated.

She further warned that such an arrangement could deepen divisions within the opposition, particularly among supporters of Peter Obi, many of whom may resist the idea of their preferred candidate playing a subordinate role.

“That kind of ticket is likely to upset a lot of Obidients,” Musawa said, noting that many of Obi’s supporters have been clear about their reluctance to back him as a vice-presidential candidate. “Some people will have to reconsider positions they once held.”

Musawa also suggested that reversing the roles on the ticket would be even more damaging for the opposition.

“If Peter Obi is presented as the presidential candidate instead, that would be the quickest way for the opposition to lose the election,” she said. “I say that very honestly.”

Her comments come amid ongoing debates within opposition circles as Obi’s supporters insist the coalition-backed Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) must present their principal as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

Meanwhile, the ADC has warned Obi’s supporters against divisive rhetoric’s, emphasising that their narrative about the party’s presidential candidacy will only benefit the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Vanguard News