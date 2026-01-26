2027: ADC leaders can’t be taken seriously until they offer alternative policies – Dogara

A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has said leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) cannot be taken seriously ahead of the 2027 general elections unless they present clear alternatives to the reforms being implemented by the Federal Government.

Dogara, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said the opposition party has so far failed to articulate a people-centred vision that distinguishes it from the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking on Sunday Politics on Channels Television, the ex-speaker said public discourse from the ADC has been largely driven by anger rather than ideas.

“I haven’t heard the discussion centering on the people. All I hear is anger about one or two things. What vision or idea are they rallying behind? I have yet to see that,” Dogara said.

He added that criticism alone would not suffice, stressing that Nigerians expect viable policy alternatives.

“Until they bring alternatives to what the President is doing — and we look at them critically and see they are better than what we have — we cannot take them seriously. In the absence of that, everyone knows it is just gimmicks that will take them nowhere,” he said.

In July 2025, an opposition coalition adopted the ADC as its political platform ahead of the 2027 elections. The coalition includes prominent political figures such as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former presidential candidate Peter Obi, ex-ministers Rotimi Amaechi and Rauf Aregbesola, former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai, and former Senate President David Mark.

The ADC has vowed to unseat the APC in the next election, citing rising poverty levels and economic hardship across the country.

However, Dogara dismissed what he described as rhetorical attacks, urging opposition figures to move beyond complaints.

“That is the kind of talk I hear,” he said.

The former lawmaker also called on Nigerians to exercise patience with the ongoing reforms of the Tinubu administration, particularly in the areas of security and the economy.

“I think we are on the right track, even if people are not feeling it. When we talk about the challenges relating to security, that’s taken us how many years to get to the point where President Tinubu took over,” he said.

Dogara noted that no government could reverse long-standing challenges overnight, adding that the current administration has shown leadership in sectors previously neglected.

“There’s nobody with a magical wand that can make everything disappear overnight. But from the time he assumed office until now, we have seen leadership in areas that were previously neglected,” he said.

Vanguard News