2026 World Cup: We’re waiting for FIFA — NFF on case against DR Congo

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) says it is awaiting a positive ruling from FIFA over its case against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The federation is contesting the use of ineligible players by the Congolese team during the 2026 World Cup play-off final last November.

The Leopards defeated the Super Eagles on penalties, but weeks after the match, the NFF confirmed it had submitted a formal petition to FIFA.

NFF General Secretary, Dr. Sanusi Mohammed, has now provided an update.

In an interview with Brila FM, Mohammed said, “We don’t venture into what we know is an exercise in futility.

“As far as we are concerned we have a good case and we are waiting for what FIFA will say as regards to the complaints we have logged.”

Vanguard News